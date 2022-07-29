Apple's iPhones held up surprisingly well in China even as the country faced Covid lockdowns

Apple's smartphone shipments in China jumped sharply in the second quarter, even as the country faced Covid-related lockdowns in major cities, according to a new report.

In the second quarter, Apple shipped 9.9 million iPhones in China — up 25% year-on-year, market research firm Canalys said in a report published Friday.

UBS analysts also said that Apple likely saw almost 25% year-on-year growth in iPhone shipments in China in the second quarter of 2022, in a note published earlier this month.

In China, the Cupertino giant held up relatively well in the April to June period despite a 10% slump in the the country's overall smartphone market as a result of a resurgence in Covid, which sent major cities like Shanghai into strict lockdowns.

"Apple has been also enjoying resilient demand in the high-end segment, despite the severe lockdowns in its key cities," Toby Zhu, analyst at Canalys, said in a press release. "The vendor's active marketing during the promotional period has also been a key contributing factor."