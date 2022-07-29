CNBC Pro

Bank of America says sell Roku, slashes price target after streaming company's dismal quarterly report

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank stocks are ‘too cheap’ and could outperform S&P 500 after recession strikes, Oppenheimer says
Hugh Sonan hour ago
CNBC ProIt's time to buy these fallen growth stocks, Wells Fargo says
Carmen Reinicke2 hours ago
CNBC ProSell Intel in the face of multiple long-term headwinds, Susquehanna says
Carmen Reinicke4 hours ago
Read More