Biden-Xi make plans to meet in person, U.S. official says — and China's leader has strong words on Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call Thursday. Pictured here is their virtual meeting on Nov. 15, 2021.

BEIJING — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange a face-to-face meeting for the first time since Biden took office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing.

However, Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the U.S. position has not changed, according to official readouts from the U.S. and Chinese governments.

The readouts did not mention plans for an in-person meeting, but noted both sides plan to maintain communication. The U.S. official was briefing reporters after the call.

"There was an exchange at the end about ... a conversation about a face-to-face meeting being worked out between the teams," the official said, according to a White House transcript. "From my perspective, there was very much a clear, affirmative agenda that was put forward and agreed to."

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two leaders' latest conversation came during a tense period between their countries, particularly over recent rhetoric around Taiwan. Beijing considers the democratically self-ruled island as part of its territory.

"That the call happened is a mild positive and shows both leaders want to maintain a floor under deteriorating bilateral ties," Eurasia Group analysts said in a note. "Any future cessation of top-level US-China dialogue would be a negative sign for global stability."