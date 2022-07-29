CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood says growth stocks will outperform as bear market ends, adds to streaming play Friday

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Amazon soars, capping off a mixed week for Big Tech earnings
Christina Falso2 hours ago
CNBC ProTom Lee says the 2022 bear market is over, stocks could hit new highs before year-end
Samantha Subin3 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros are assembling `buy lists' of Big Tech stocks and others
Christina Falso
Read More