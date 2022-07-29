Xi is expected to face major economic challenges when he enters an unprecedented third term

China's President Xi Jinping waves following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

President Xi Jinping will need to confront China's several major economic challenges after he secures a widely expected unprecedented third term in office, according to veteran investor David Roche.

Roche said Xi will very likely "sail through" his confirmation as China's top party chief in the upcoming National Congress meeting, which sets the stage for him to secure another five-year term as the country's leader.

There won't be any "real resistance to him at senior levels of the communist party,," he added at the Congress party meeting due to be held later this year.

"He faces a lot of challenges. Not only the external challenges of Taiwan, which is certainly not getting any closer to China, but he faces the economic challenges," Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

China's economy is slowing down with growth likely to settle around 3% to 4%, he said, adding it's "partly conditioned by the legacy problems of debt and bad assets and partly conditioned by demography and very poor productivity."