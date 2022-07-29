'Stranger Things' cinematographer went from 'struggling' in LA to shooting the biggest show on TV: 'I was thrilled beyond belief'

Conquering the world of blockbuster television was never part of 'Stranger Things' cinematographer Caleb Heymann's plan.

The filmmaker spent most of his 20s in South Africa, where he attended film school and later built a modest career shooting commercials and small films. But after winning a special jury prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Heymann signed with a Los Angeles-based agency and moved back to the United States.

"I was struggling the first year and a half in LA," Heymann tells CNBC Make It. "I was 34 at the time and I felt like I was pretty much starting over."

He describes a period of time where he was taking film work wherever he could get it, but always trying to collaborate with other artists whose craft he admired.

"You're not really in control of [how much success you have], but you are in control of who it is that you're working with," he says. "Make sure that you're always working with people that you respect and projects that kind of speak to you on some level personally."

His foray into the Upside Down and the world of 'Stranger Things' came almost completely by accident, and Heymann says that his big break "was not a strategic move."