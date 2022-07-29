CNBC Pro

It's time to buy these fallen growth stocks, Wells Fargo says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSell Intel in the face of multiple long-term headwinds, Susquehanna says
Carmen Reinicke3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Roku, Intel, First Solar, SeaWorld & more
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
CNBC ProSusquehanna downgrades Roku citing near-term macro pressures
Carmen Reinicke4 hours ago
Read More