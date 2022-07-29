The MBTI is trending in Korea, but using the personality test to date is a 'terrible idea,' says relationships psychologist

Swipe through profiles on any dating app and you're bound to a see a bio touting your potential mate to be an "ENFP" or "ISTJ." This jumble of letters refers to the results from the Myers-Briggs Personality Indicator Test.

The 90-plus question test, which was created during World War II by two Americans as a way to match women with jobs, assigns respondents one of 16 different "personality types" based on their answers. The letters stand for two opposing traits in four categories.

Introversion-extraversion is represented by I or E

is represented by I or E Sensing-intuition is represented by S or N

is represented by S or N Thinking-feeling is represented by T or F

is represented by T or F Judging-perceiving is represented by J or P

So if a person is an ENTJ that means they are prone to extraversions, intuition, thinking, and judging.

The test has recently caught on in Seoul, South Korea, reports CNN. Koreans in their 20s and 30s are are using the results of their MBTI test to thin the dating pool and filter out those with the letter-combinations they believe they would be least compatible with.

Using the MBTI test in this way might not actually help you cut through the noise, says Lisa Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado.

"I think it's a terrible idea," she says. "People are already judging each other based on very little information, and to start making assumptions or making meaning from personality test scores will add another barrier to developing a healthy relationship."