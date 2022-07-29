These names reporting earnings next week often beat estimates and trade higher

Investors this earnings season continue to search for signs of relief in an economy consumed by rising inflation, a surging dollar and mounting fears of a recession. Amid this troublesome backdrop, not all companies will win big this season, but some names reporting earnings in coming days tend to beat analyst estimates and see their stocks trade higher on the back of those results. The second quarter brought with it generational highs in inflation, supply chain disruptions, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, another negative GDP print and the largest interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve since 1994 . As this second quarter earnings continues, investors are looking for insight into how companies fared under severe macroeconomic pressures and a potential slowdown in consumer spending. At the same time, they are closely watching forward guidance for clues into how these stocks could perform in the months ahead and how a 20-year high in the dollar could cut into future earnings . To find the names that typically outperform and usually see their stocks gain, CNBC Pro analyzed data from Bespoke Investment Group. Here are some of the names that surfaced: Booking Holdings The travel services company is slated to report Wednesday after the bell and typically beats earnings and sales estimates 89% and 72% of the time, respectively, according to Bespoke. Booking Holdings , which owns brands like Kayak, is trading down about 20% this year but when it tops earnings its stock tends to gain 2.27%, data shows. Bank of America recently listed Booking among a number of companies it expects to likely beat earnings estimates this season. Microchip When Microchip reports earnings Tuesday, investors could see better-than-estimated results. The technology company boasts a 73% earnings beat rate and trades 1.09% higher on average on the back of results, data show. A recent screen from UBS found that Microchip is among the names trading at a good discount for investors. Shares of Microchip are trading down nearly 23% on the year, although they've bounced back nearly 16% this month. Qorvo Qorvo is slated to post earnings on Wednesday after the bell. The semiconductor company beats on earnings and sales 97% of the time and sees shares rise 1.07% on average, Bespoke data suggests. Shares of Qorvo have come under pressure this year, falling about 34% as the semiconductor industry faces supply chain disruptions and a potential slowdown in consumer spending that could hit sales. Cowen downgraded the chip stock to market perform earlier this month, noting that weakening demand for smartphones could pressure revenue and margins. That said, the company could benefit from greater broadband adoption trends in the long-term. Barclays says Qorvo is among a number of consumer-focused semiconductor names likely posting weak guidance ahead. Regeneron Pharma The biotechnology company exceeds earnings and sales expectations 77% of the time, according to Bespoke. On average shares gain 1.58% after the company reports earnings. Regeneron 's stock is down about 8% this year and 21% off its 52-week peak. The company reports before the bell on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Scotts Miracle-Gro shares have plummeted about 46% this year but, according to Bespoke data, the lawn care stock beats earnings and sales estimates 66% of the time, after which its stock adds 1.13%. The company reports earnings on Wednesday before the stock market opens.