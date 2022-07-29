Uber unveils new features, including one that lets drivers choose the trips they want

Uber announced a series of new features Friday aimed at enhancing driver experiences on the ridesharing app as drivers continue to contend with high gas prices and inflation rates.

Drivers across the U.S. will be able to see exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going before they accept a trip. They'll also be able to see more than one trip request at a time by using a new feature called Trip Radar. Uber said those changes will also help lower wait times for riders.

The company also announced the Uber Pro debit card and checking account, which offer drivers up to 7% cash back on gas at select stations. Drivers' earnings will be deposited directly into the account.

The updates and debit card are rolling out over the coming months.

It's the latest move by Uber to try to support drivers. The company added a surcharge on fares and deliveries in March in an effort to help offset rising fuel prices. The new options may help the company keep existing drivers and attract new ones.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in May that the company's driver base had reached a post-pandemic high and that it expected driver growth to continue without "significant incremental incentive investments."

"Our need to increase the number of drivers on the platform is nothing new nor is it a surprise ... there's a lot of work ahead of us, but this is a machine that is rolling," he said at the time.

Uber will report its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 2.