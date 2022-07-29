What Cramer is watching — big beats for Apple and Amazon, huge miss for Intel

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 06, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference.
What I am looking at July 29, 2022
- Apple (AAPL) quarterly earnings were much stronger than anyone thought because of currency hedging: India, Brazil, Indonesia and China. Extraordinary performance and installed base is now gigantic so revenues are still good. Stories: 1.8 billion active users; services $19.6 billion; advertising going higher; sales during China's "618" shopping festival were incredibly strong. Much more financials coming. Will have lifetime value of subscriber because 98% customer satisfaction.