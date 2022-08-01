Chinese companies flock to Switzerland to raise money with new stock listings

Four Chinese companies raised about $1.5 billion in July by issuing shares on the Six Swiss Exchange via a new China stock connect program.

BEIJING — Chinese companies looking to raise cash overseas have turned to Switzerland — and gotten speedy regulatory approval to do so.

That's according to Baker McKenzie, which said it acted as legal advisor for the first four Chinese companies to list shares via a new stock connect program with Switzerland on July 28. The companies raised about $1.5 billion.

The China securities regulator approved the new share issuance in "just a few weeks," said Wang Hang, a partner at Baker McKenzie's capital markets practice in Beijing. He noted the approval process for other share issuances could take a few months or even half a year.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The latest listings are not initial public offerings, but reflect a new channel for Chinese companies listed on the mainland China A share market to raise capital overseas.

The four companies — GEM, Gotion High-tech, Keda Industrial Group and Ningbo Shanshan — issued global depositary receipts (GDR) on the Six Swiss Exchange as part of a new China-Swiss stock connect program with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The four companies operate in new energy or manufacturing industries.