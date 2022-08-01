Shares of Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto rise as July car deliveries jump

Xpeng said it delivered 11,524 in July, a rise versus the same time last year, but slipping from June's figure. Xpeng had the highest deliveries out of its closest rivals Nio and Li Auto in July. Xpeng said it will begin accepting reservations for its new G9 SUV in August 2022.

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle startups Nio , Xpeng and Li Auto jumped in pre-market trade in the U.S. Monday after the companies posted a rise in July car deliveries.

Xpeng delivered the most out of the trio of rivals. The Guangzhou, China-based firm said July deliveries totaled 11,524, up 40% year-on-year, but also falling from June's figure.

Nio and Xpeng shares were trading just under 3% higher while Li Auto was hovering around 3.5% higher in pre-market trade.

All three carmakers were hit earlier this year by a resurgence of Covid-19 in China that led to lockdowns in major cities and manufacturing hubs across the world's second-largest economy. Automakers are also dealing with continued supply chain issues, component shortages and rising materials costs.

Nio said that the production of its ET7 and EC6 vehicles in July was "constrained" by the supply of casting parts.

The company said it "has been working closely with supply chain partners and expects to accelerate vehicle production in the following months of the third quarter of 2022."

Xpeng and Li Auto did not mention any supply chain disruptions. Xpeng said it plans to begin accepting reservations for its new flagship G9 SUV in August, with an an official launch in September.

Li Auto said that the 200,000th Li ONE rolled off the production line at its Changzhou factory on Monday, marking a milestone for the company.