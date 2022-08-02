Apple chipmaker TSMC warns Taiwan-China war would make everybody losers

If China were to invade Taiwan, the most-advanced chip factory in the world would be rendered "not operable," TSMC Chair Mark Liu said in an English-language interview with CNN this week.

In the undated interview, Liu said that if Taiwan were invaded by China, the chipmaker's plant would not be able to operate because it relies on global supply chains.

"Nobody can control TSMC by force. If you take a military force or invasion, you will render TSMC factory not operable," Liu said. "Because this is such a sophisticated manufacturing facility, it depends on real-time connection with the outside world, with Europe, with Japan, with U.S., from materials to chemicals to spare parts to engineering software and diagnosis."

TSMC, the world's most advanced chip manufacturer, makes processors for American companies including Apple and Qualcomm. It manufactures Apple's A-series and M-series chips and has over 50% of the world's semiconductor foundry market.

The remarks were aired as tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated in recent days as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

"The war brings no winners, everybody's losers," Liu said.