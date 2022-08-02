British Airways suspends the sale of short-haul flight tickets from Heathrow

British Airways said the move — which will run until Aug. 8 — was taken in response to Heathrow's request.

LONDON — British Airways suspended the sale of short-haul flight tickets departing from London's Heathrow after the airport asked airlines to limit new bookings.

In a statement Tuesday, the airline said the move — which will run until Aug. 8 — was taken in response to Heathrow's request.

"We've decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry," the statement read.

Heathrow Airport said it was happy its biggest airline followed the request: "We are pleased to see action from British Airways, acting responsibly and also putting passengers first."

Europe's biggest airport by passenger numbers announced it would impose a cap of 100,000 daily departing passengers on July 12 as the airline industry continues to struggle with staff shortages.

The airport said its decision to restrict numbers was taken "in the best interests of passengers" to provide "better, more reliable journeys this summer."