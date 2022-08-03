Alibaba could see first revenue decline on record but analysts expect sales recovery later this year

Alibaba has faced growth challenges amid regulatory tightening on China's domestic technology sector and a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. But analysts think the e-commerce giant's growth could pick up through the rest of 2022.

Alibaba's revenue could decline for the first time on record when it reports June quarter earnings on Thursday, analysts forecast, though it could signal the bottom for sales.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is expected to report fiscal first-quarter revenue totaling 203.23 billion yuan ($30.05 billion), down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.

Alibaba's revenue has slowed sharply over the last year amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy, a resurgence of Covid and subsequent lockdowns as well as the regulatory tightening on the domestic tech sector.

But the June quarter could mark a bottom for Alibaba's results as revenue is expected to improve in the coming quarters.

"In aggregate, we believe the soft June quarter results are largely expected by investors and the current focus for the stock is the recovery trend in the 2H, on which we remain positive as the government continues to step up economic stimulus to achieve its GDP growth target," U.S. Tiger Securities said in a note last month.

September quarter revenue is expected to grow 7% while the December quarter could see near 10% growth, according to Refinitiv estimates.