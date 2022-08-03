Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is like 'pouring salt in an open wound for China', Stephen Roach says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan ramps up U.S.-China tensions and risks pushing the countries further apart, according to one economist.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. lawmaker met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a highly controversial visit that has angered Beijing.

"We're on a trajectory of escalating conflict and this will certainly make matters worse. It plays well to local politics in the United States and in Taiwan, but it does not play well to geostrategic forces that are pushing these two nations apart," Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former Federal Reserve economist, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"The leadership in both the U.S. and China to address this conflict is compromised by this basically pouring salt in an open wound for China," added Roach, who was also previously chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.

Roach said, however, that does not mean China should be "let off the hook" for some of the concerns that Pelosi has raised.

"But to raise them in the context of a deteriorating relationship is asking for more serious repercussions in a much more difficult and intractable path to resolution. And we are not on a path to resolution. This visit if anything, it pushes that point of coming back together apart rather than bringing it closer together."