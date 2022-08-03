These charts show why we may not be in a recession

If the U.S. economy is in recession, someone forgot to tell the jobs market. The employment picture over the past six months is behaving nothing like an economy in a downturn, instead creating jobs at a rapid pace of nearly 460,000 a month. Research from CNBC's Steve Liesman indicates that during a typical downturn, the employment picture would be far gloomier, losing ground instead of gaining. Several charts presented during Wednesday's "Squawk Box" help paint the picture. The CNBC team looked at economic data going back to 1947. It indicated that when gross domestic product has been negative for six months, as is the case for 2022, payrolls fall by an average of a half a percentage point. But this year, the job count actually has increased by 1%.

Data from human relations software company UKG backs up that notion, with internal data that shows jobs have been created about in line with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' count.

Finally, the Dallas Federal Reserve, in research posted Tuesday, said its analysis of multiple data points found "that most indicators — particularly those measuring labor markets — provide strong evidence that the U.S. economy did not fall into a recession in the first quarter" of the year. One data point the central bank's researchers looked at was real personal consumption expenditures. They found that consumption generally declined during recessions. By contrast, the measure increased during the first half of 2022.

