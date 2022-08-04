Adidas boss says LIV Golf a 'normal evolution,' wants to focus on player partnerships

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. during the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain, June 8, 2022

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted believes the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series is part of a "normal evolution" of the sport and said the German sportswear giant will continue to focus on partnerships with individual players.

The PGA Tour has suspended many of its big names over their participation in the breakaway competition, which is in its inaugural season and has caused friction throughout the golfing world after attracting players with enormous fees.

LIV is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, and critics accuse the series of serving to enhance the kingdom's image despite persistent concerns about human rights violations and potential ties to 9/11 plotters.

The PGA Tour now faces an antitrust lawsuit from 11 players who joined the LIV series, including Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, over their suspension from the traditional North American tour.

Golfing legend and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods turned down an offer in the region of $700 million to $800 million to join LIV Golf, its CEO revealed on Monday, having voiced his disapproval of the series at last month's Open Championship.