Alibaba shares jump 7% after quarterly earnings beat expectations

Alibaba has faced growth challenges amid regulatory tightening on China's domestic technology sector and a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. But analysts think the e-commerce giant's growth could pick up through the rest of 2022.

Alibaba reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, sending its stock higher in U.S. premarket trade.

Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant in Hong Kong rose more than 4% ahead of the earnings report. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were as much as 7% higher, before paring gains.

Here's how Alibaba did in its fiscal first quarter, versus Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Revenue: 205.55 billion Chinese yuan ($30.68 billion) vs. 203.19 billion yuan expected, remaining flat year-on-year.

Earnings per American depositary share (ADS): 11.73 yuan vs. 10.39 yuan expected, down 29% year-on-year.

Net income: 22.73 billion yuan vs. 18.72 billion yuan expected.

Despite Alibaba beating estimates, it is the first time the company posted flat growth in its history.

In the quarter, Alibaba faced a number of headwinds including a resurgence of Covid in China that led to major cities, such as the financial metropolis of Shanghai, being locked down. That led to a sluggish Chinese economy in the second quarter of the year.

However, as cities came out of lockdown in late May and early June, growth started to pick up.

"Following a relatively slow April and May, we saw signs of recovery across our businesses in June," Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant continues to face a strict regulatory environment after Beijing's more than a year-and-a-half crackdown on the domestic technology sector.

While Alibaba had a tough quarter, analysts are expecting growth to pick up in the coming months.