Hyundai to export heavy-duty hydrogen electric trucks to Germany

An XCIENT Fuel Cell truck photographed in South Korea on Nov. 10, 2021. A number of firms in the trucking sector are exploring ways to develop vehicles that use hydrogen.

Hyundai Motor Company is to export 27 of its XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to Germany, with the heavy-duty vehicles set to be used by firms operating in retail, logistics and manufacturing.

In a statement earlier this week, the automotive giant said a total of seven companies — it did not provide their names — would make use of funding from the German government to introduce the vehicles to the country's roads.

According to Hyundai, Germany's Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport has a 1.6 billion euro (roughly $1.63 billion) budget for the purchase of "eco-friendly commercial vehicles." The funding is available until 2024.

The trucks that will be deployed in Germany have a 180-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system and use seven hydrogen tanks. The extra power comes from three batteries. "The maximum driving range is 400 km (a little under 249 miles) per charge," Hyundai says.

The hydrogen-electric trucks sent to Germany will bolster the XCIENT Fuel Cell's presence in Europe. A total of 47 have already been sent to Switzerland, clocking up over 4 million kilometers on the road as of July this year.

In Sept. 2021, the Hyundai Motor Group said it planned to develop hydrogen fuel cell versions of all its commercial vehicle models by the year 2028 and look to introduce a "next generation fuel-cell system" in 2023.

The South Korean business said its goal was to "achieve a fuel cell vehicle price point comparable to a battery electric vehicle by 2030."