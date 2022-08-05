SolarEdge is willing to sacrifice margins today to capture huge demand growth in Europe, CFO says

SolarEdge shares tumbled this week after the company's second-quarter results showed a hit to margins from factory closures, higher transport costs and currency headwinds from the weakening Euro.

But SolarEdge CFO Ronen Faier said lower margins now is the price to be paid for long-term growth in a market where demand is skyrocketing.

"We have demand that is far beyond anything that we could plan for, expect for, and even grow," he told CNBC.

SolarEdge reported record revenue of $727.8 million during the second quarter, slightly short of the $730.7 million analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were calling for.

The company's non-GAAP gross margin came in at 26.7% during the latest quarter, down from 33.9% in the same quarter during the prior year. For the current quarter, the company expects its gross margins to be between 26% and 29%.

Shares tumbled 19% on Wednesday as investors reacted to the light guidance. The stock made back some ground on Thursday and Friday, but remains 10% lower on the week. Over the last month, however, the stock is up 17%.

Faier noted that roughly 47% of the company's revenue comes from Europe, meaning the company has quite a bit of exposure to the declining Euro. Additionally, a factory in China had to temporarily close during the country's strict Covid lockdowns, stalling production at a time when supply chains are already tight.

In an effort to fulfill orders in a timely fashion, SolarEdge ultimately chose to ship some goods via air, which is ten times more expensive than shipping by sea.

The company's executives saw it as a savvy long-term business decision. In addition to fostering customer loyalty by sticking to delivery schedules, it's a way to maintain market share in an ultra-competitive market.

"The market doesn't live in a vacuum," Faier said, describing it as a "battle about market share."