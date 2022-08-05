How to connect two AirPods to one iPhone so you can watch a movie on the same device as a friend

Picture this: You're on a plane with your family. Both of your kids want to watch the same movie on an iPhone, so each has one AirPod in, and one naked ear. They're doing it wrong.

Thanks to Apple's Audio Sharing feature, two people can listen with AirPods or Beats wireless headphones to whatever is playing on the same iPhone or iPad. You'll be able to talk to your partner without eavesdroppers, and your kids won't need to engage in the unsanitary act of sharing earbuds.

For this feature to work, you need a compatible Apple device with iOS 14 or newer and supported wireless headphones. That means an iPhone 8 or later, or an iPad fifth generation or later, plus AirPods.

Here's how to connect two headphones to one Apple device.