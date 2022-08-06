Fed Governor Bowman sees 'similarly sized' rate hikes ahead after three-quarter point moves

Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Federal policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference In San Diego, California, February 11 2019.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Saturday she supports the central bank's recent big interest rate increases and thinks they are likely to continue until inflation is subdued.

The Fed, at its last two policy meetings, raised benchmark borrowing rates by 0.75 percentage point, the largest increase since 1994. Those moves were aimed at subduing inflation running at its highest level in more than 40 years.

In addition to the hikes, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee indicated that "ongoing increases ... will be appropriate," a view Bowman said she endorses.

"My view is that similarly sized increases should be on the table until we see inflation declining in a consistent, meaningful, and lasting way," she added in prepared remarks in Colorado for the Kansas Bankers Association.

Bowman's comments are the first from a member of the Board of Governors since the FOMC last week approved the latest rate increase. Over the past week, multiple regional presidents have said they also expect rates to continue to rise aggressively until inflation falls from its current 9.1% annual rate.