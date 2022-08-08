Deadlock with Russia over Nord Stream gas turbine is not our fault, Siemens Energy CEO says

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said Monday that there is no technical justification for Russia to refuse the delivery of a turbine for the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

His comments come amid a stand-off between Germany and Russia over a piece of equipment that the Kremlin claims is holding back gas supplies to Europe.

Germany's Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power industry, says it is ready to return the turbine to Russia after carrying out maintenance work in Canada.

Moscow, however, says economic sanctions imposed by Canada, the European Union and Britain following the Kremlin's onslaught in Ukraine have prevented the turbine from being shipped back. Russia says it needs documentation to confirm the turbine is not subject to Western sanctions.

Germany has contested this reasoning, saying the equipment is not affected by sanctions and accused Russia of not honoring its contracts for political reasons.

Russia recently cut gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the EU's single largest piece of gas infrastructure, to just a fifth of its capacity.

It is not yet known when or if Nord Stream 1 gas flows will return to normal levels.