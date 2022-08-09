Asia-Pacific markets little changed in early trade; SoftBank shares fall 4%

- Shares in the Asia-Pacific were little changed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report.
- SoftBank's Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close.
- Singapore and India markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were flat Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report.
Shares of SoftBank fell more than 4% in early trade after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
The Nikkei 225 and the Topix index in Japan were fractionally lower.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.
South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.23% while the Kosdaq was 0.7% higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was mildly higher.
In economic data, investors are looking ahead to the U.S. consumer price index data due Wednesday stateside.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 dipped 0.12% to 4,140.06 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to 12,644.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly to close at 32,832.54.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six foreign currencies, was at 106.343, slightly lower after its recent jump to nearly 107.
"Continued hawkish messages from the Fed and a strong CPI result can support the USD," Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Tuesday morning note.
The Japanese yen traded at 134.86 per dollar following a sharp weakening after last week's strong U.S. jobs report.
The Australian dollar was at $0.6987. It briefly climbed above $0.70 overnight.
Oil futures settled nearly 2% higher on Monday's session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 0.28% lower on Tuesday morning in Asia, at $90.51 per barrel, while Brent crude shed 0.25% to $96.41 per barrel.
— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.