Asia-Pacific markets little changed in early trade; SoftBank shares fall 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were flat Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report.

Shares of SoftBank fell more than 4% in early trade after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.

The Nikkei 225 and the Topix index in Japan were fractionally lower.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.23% while the Kosdaq was 0.7% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was mildly higher.

In economic data, investors are looking ahead to the U.S. consumer price index data due Wednesday stateside.

Singapore and India markets are closed for a holiday on Tuesday.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 dipped 0.12% to 4,140.06 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to 12,644.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly to close at 32,832.54.