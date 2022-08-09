Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms had deep ties to Voyager Digital and its bankruptcy wipeout

In this article VYGR

Outside of the U.S., FTX bought Japanese crypto exchange Liquid and has been in discussions to acquire the owner of South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb. With his activity on hyperdrive, it's become abundantly clear that Bankman-Fried is not immune to the contagion that's infected the cryptocurrency industry. Last week, lawyers for Alameda Research and Voyager tussled in court over what was revealed to be a deep and complex relationship between the two companies. Documents reviewed by CNBC show ties that extend as far back as September 2021. In Voyager's bankruptcy documents, the firm divulged that Alameda owed the company over $370 million but didn't say how long Alameda had been a Voyager borrower. Voyager filed for bankruptcy in early July after suffering huge losses from its exposure to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, which went under after defaulting on loans from a number of firms in the industry — including over $650 million from Voyager. Voyager's court documents and financial statements show that Alameda moved from a borrower to a lender in the span of a few weeks after the 3AC debacle left Voyager in a desperate spot. Bankman-Fried's firm provided a $500 million bailout to Voyager in late June. Joshua Sussberg, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis representing Voyager, said in court that Bankman-Fried "wore many hats" during Voyager's rapid journey from prosperity to bankruptcy. In fact, a few weeks after Voyager's bankruptcy filing, FTX and Alameda jointly moved in as a potential bidder for Voyager's customer accounts, with Bankman-Fried saying his priority was to offer them liquidity. Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to make his case, turning a typically boring process into somewhat of a circus. Voyager's legal team wasn't pleased and suggested that the billionaire was trying to create leverage for himself in a potential transaction. "Parties in our process have expressly made concerns aware to us that FTX has a leg up and is working behind the scenes to force its way," he said. "I want to assure all parties, the court and our customers, that we will not stand for that." Andrew Dietderich, Alameda's lawyer and a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, said the rescue deal provided a faster timeline than Voyager's, yet it had been "rejected violently." Michael Wiles, U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of New York, didn't like where the arguments were headed. In addressing the lawyers, Wiles said he had no intention of turning the hearings into "a sort of cable news show with people slinging accusations at each other and making extremely characterized descriptions of what their prior proposals or discussions were."

Voyager was first a lender to Alameda

Attorneys from Alameda acknowledged that the business ties between Voyager and their client ran deeper than a simple lending relationship, and that the firm borrowed about $377 million from Voyager. Voyager's financial documents, which are public because the company's stock traded in Canada, appear to show that Alameda had initially borrowed significantly more than that. The firm's December 2021 books refer to a $1.6 billion crypto asset loan, with rates from 1% to 11%, to an entity based in the British Virgin Islands. Alameda is registered in the British Virgin Islands, with head offices in Tortola, and is the only counterparty located there. It was one of at least seven entities that borrowed heavily from Voyager. The same Voyager document that disclosed 3AC's default also lists a "Counterparty A," a British Virgin Islands-registered firm, as owing Voyager $376.784 million. In the company's bankruptcy presentation, the firm lists Alameda as owing Voyager $377 million. In another filing, that loan amount is tied to a firm with borrowing rates of 1% to 11.5%. Representatives from Alameda and Voyager didn't respond to requests for comment.

Loan balances to the British Virgin Islands-based fund fell to $728 million in March 2022, representing 36% of Voyager's loaned crypto assets, before dropping to roughly $377 million three months later. Disclosure data was provided by FactSet and sourced from Canadian securities administrators. Voyager's relationship with Alameda would quickly turn from lender to borrower, as 3AC's default on the $654 million it owed Voyager brought the firm to the ground. Alameda stepped in with a bailout on June 22, but with restrictions. The $500 million rescue — $200 million in cash and USDC and roughly $300 million in bitcoin, based on prevailing market prices — had a capped rate of withdrawal, limiting the funding amount to $75 million over a 30-day period. Alameda attorneys said in court on Thursday that the loan was given "on an unsecured basis" at the specific request of Voyager management. By that time, Bankman-Fried was already a major stakeholder in Voyager through two equity investments from Alameda. In late 2021, Alameda closed a $75 million stock purchase, obtaining 7.72 million shares at $9.71 a piece, according to Voyager's filing for the period ended Dec. 31. In May of this year, Alameda spent another $35 million on about 15 million shares, with the stock price having plunged to $2.34. The combined purchases gave Alameda an 11.56% stake in Voyager and made it the largest shareholder. By the following month, when Alameda completed the bailout, its $110 million equity investment was worth only about $17 million. As a holder of at least 10% of Voyager's equity, Alameda was required to file disclosures with Canadian securities regulators. But on June 22, the day of the rescue, Alameda surrendered a block of 4.5 million shares, bringing its ownership down to 9.49% and nullifying reporting requirements, per Canadian regulation and Voyager's own filing. That same filing shows the surrendered shares "were subsequently cancelled by Voyager." Disclosure of the sale indicated that, in pulling its ownership below the 10% threshold, Alameda was giving away a 2.29% stake worth some $2.6 million.

Voyager's bankruptcy

