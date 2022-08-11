CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off employees — and it goes viral

A CEO has sparked a major debate online after posting a selfie of himself crying on LinkedIn following layoffs he made at his company.

Braden Wallake, who runs the Ohio-based business-to-business marketing agency Hypersocial, shared the picture on Wednesday.

The post has since received more than 6,700 comments and nearly 33,000 reactions.

"This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share. I've gone back and forth whether to post this or not. We just had to layoff a few of our employees. I've seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due to the economy, or whatever other reason. Ours? My fault." Wallake wrote alongside the picture that shows tears streaming down his face.

Wallake says he made a decision in February that eventually led to the layoffs. He has not yet explained what this decision was but said on LinkedIn that he planned to do so in the future.

Describing the layoffs as the "toughest thing" he has ever had to do, Wallake said he loved his employees and wished that he was "a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way."