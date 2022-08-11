Justice Department seeks to unseal Trump raid search warrant, Attorney General Garland says

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department asked a federal judge Thursday to unseal a search warrant that was used by FBI agents to raid the Florida home of former President Donald Trump three days earlier.

That request came after days of pressure by Republican lawmakers and other allies of Trump on the Justice Department to explain why it authorized what is believed to be the first-ever search of a former president's residence in connection with a criminal investigation.

The Trump warrant, which his lawyers already have, will include an affidavit detailing to the judge who signed the warrant the justification for the search of his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

It also will include details about what crime or crimes federal law enforcement officials suspect were committed and have a list of items seized in Monday's raid.

Read the Justice Department's motion to unseal the warrant here.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump for the removal of documents from the White House, and possible violations of classified information laws because of the nature of some of those documents.

"The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said at a surprise press conference.

That motion was lodged in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located. It was signed by Jay Bratt, chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division of the Justice Department.