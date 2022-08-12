Ron Insana: The Fed may have retired 'transitory' too soon to describe inflation

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, July 27, 2022.

It may be time for the Federal Reserve to revive the word "transitory" after all.

While the first dictionary definition of "transitory," is "of brief duration," additional definitions describe transitory to mean "not permanent."

I like that definition and I believe that's how the Fed viewed the meaning of the word when it was describing a post-pandemic inflation.

First of all, nothing is permanent … on that we can all agree.

Second, if, indeed, we have seen "peak inflation," then describing inflation as "transitory" was quite accurate from the very beginning of this economic environment.

As discussed in prior columns, I have made the case that the current environment mirrors the post-war periods following World War I and World War II in which supply constrained economies were met with more rapidly rebounding demand.

The resultant inflation surges from 1918-1920 and 1947-roughly 1950 proved to be "transitory" as inflation rates fell back to normal, or in some instances, even below normal once supply/demand balances were restored.

We are seeing that today.

Commodity prices have fallen sharply from their peaks, home prices, in some parts of the country have not only stopped rising but have begun to fall, as more housing supply hits the market and sellers are lowering their asking prices.