U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden being welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday refuted claims that a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals America's waning influence in the Middle East, insisting that the U.S. is "not going anywhere."

Tim Lenderking, U.S. special envoy for Yemen, said that diplomatic visits by other global powers were to be expected, but said that the U.S. had asserted its commitment to the region following a visit by Biden in July.

"The major message that the president brought to the region is that the United States is not going anywhere," Lenderking told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

Reports emerged Thursday that Xi is to arrive in Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the Chinese premier's first official foreign visit since 2020 — as Beijing and Riyadh seek to consolidate ties. China's foreign ministry on Thursday neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry and China's foreign ministry were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

That Xi is expected to be met with all the pomp and fanfare afforded to former U.S. President Donald Trump during his 2017 visit does little to improve the optics of Biden's visit, which was a low-key affair that critics say achieved little amid strained personal ties between the two leaders. However, Lenderking insisted that the U.S. retains a "vital" presence.

"The United States is a vital partner to not only Saudi Arabia but each of the countries in the region," he said.

"America can be counted on to remain in the neighborhood as a support for the countries and their security. That is an American priority," he added.