China's domestic tourism is on track to bounce back from pandemic lows, says Fitch Ratings

China's domestic tourism — a key indicator of retail spending — is on track to make a comeback after dipping to an all-time low during the nation's worst lockdowns, according to official data and analysts.

Since the mainland's biggest lockdown in Shanghai ended in late May, the increase in holiday bookings has indicated that tourism spending would be recovering in the second half of the year, Fitch Ratings said.

This buoyancy comes after tourism revenue and numbers in China hit a trough in the first half of 2022 and fell by nearly half compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck, Fitch added.

"China's relaxed Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions and more targeted pandemic control measures have fueled a rise in tourism demand, despite ongoing scattered outbreaks," China-based Fitch Ratings analysts Flora Zhu and Jenny Huang said in a note late last week.

"A slow recovery in the tourism sector has put a drag on the economy given its large contribution, accounting for around 11% of GDP and 10% of national employment in 2019."