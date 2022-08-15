'Dangerous territory': Investor Peter Boockvar warns recession is spreading to other parts of economy

There may be no escape from recession.

The latest reports on housing and manufacturing, according to investor Peter Boockvar, suggest it's rapidly spreading to other parts of the economy.

"People are not being sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it's going to be mean for corporate earnings and profit margins," the Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped into negative territory in August. This is the eight month in a row builder confidence fell. In a news release, NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said, "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession."

Boockvar predicted a housing collapse almost exactly a year ago on CNBC's "Trading Nation." He warned the Federal Reserve was stoking another real estate price bubble that will wipe out home equity.

A long-time Fed critic, he expects the central bank to make a serious error as it raises interest rates and tightens monetary policy to battle inflation.