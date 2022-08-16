SoftBank-backed Ola Electric wants to launch a made-in-India EV in 2024

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal appears on screen during a presentation in August 15, 2021. The company's EV-arm, Ola Electric, plans to launch an electric car in 2024.

The CEO of Ola Electric said Monday his firm would launch an all-electric vehicle that can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (just over 62 mph) in four seconds, as the race to gain a foothold in India's fledgling EV sector intensifies.

In a video presentation, Bhavish Aggarwal offered up a number of details about the Indian-built vehicle.

It would, he said, have a range of over 500 kilometers per charge (around 310 miles), an all-glass roof, and assisted driving capability. The EV would also be keyless and "handle-less." The company plans to launch the vehicle in 2024.

"Global automakers think that the Indian market is not ready for world-class technology and, hence, sell their hand-me-down tech in India," he said. This needed to be changed, he added.