BlackRock makes $700 million investment in Australian battery storage

Wind turbines in Australia. Earlier this year, a report from Australia's Clean Energy Council said renewables were responsible for 32.5% of the country's electricity generation in 2021.

A fund under the management of BlackRock Real Assets is set to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects.

In an announcement Tuesday, BlackRock said it intended to commit in excess of 1 billion Australian dollars (around $700 million) of capital "to support the build-out" of more than 1 gigawatt of battery storage assets.

Looking ahead, BlackRock said Akaysha had plans to develop energy storage projects in a range of Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan and Taiwan in the near-term.

Effective, large-scale storage systems are set to become increasingly important as renewable energy capacity expands. This is because while sources of energy such as the sun and wind are renewable, they are not constant.

The International Energy Agency has said that a "rapid scale-up of energy storage is critical to meet flexibility needs in a decarbonised electricity system." According to the IEA, investment in battery storage grew by nearly 40% in 2020, reaching $5.5 billion.