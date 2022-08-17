European markets close lower as momentum fades; UK inflation soars

New OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais rejected suggestions that the influential energy alliance should shoulder the blame for soaring prices, instead pointing the finger at chronic underinvestment in the oil and gas industry.

"OPEC is not behind this price increase," Al Ghais told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

"There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas [and] in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment," he added.

— Sam Meredith