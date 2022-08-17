Finding stocks that reclaimed their long-term positive trend, and can rally some more

As stocks rebound off June's bear market lows, CNBC Pro found some companies that have reclaimed their long-term positive trends. The major market averages are aiming for their fifth straight positive week, as Wall Street continues to debate whether the gains are sustainable. But some stocks have done even better, outperforming the market and rising above their own 200-day moving averages, according to FactSet data. More importantly, they're expected to maintain that positive momentum. A majority of analysts, 60%, have buy ratings on these stocks, and based on their consensus price targets they expect at least 10% gains ahead. Here are the stocks: T-Mobile US has surged 17% above its 200-day moving average. The telecommunications provider has handily outperformed the major averages in 2022, advancing 26% this year, while the S & P 500 has fallen 10% in the same span. About 81% of analysts consider T-Mobile a buy, and on average believe that there is more than 17% upside left in the stock from here. Copart rose 3% above its 200-day moving average of $127.40 during the latest rally. The online vehicle auction platform is down 13% this year, but has surged nearly 28% from its June lows. Seven of 10 Wall Street analysts give Copart their stamp of approval, and the consumer cyclical name has roughly 18% upside from here, according to FactSet consensus price targets. Howmet Aerospace advanced more than 15% past its 200-day moving average of $33.50. The industrials company is up roughly 22% year to date, and nearly 26% above its mid-June lows. About 86% of analysts on Wall Street say investors should buy the stock, which is expected to climb 10% more from here. Thermo Fisher Scientific is now 4% above its 200-day moving average. The medical equipment maker is down 9% year to date, but has risen nearly 20% since its lows in June. About 65% of analysts consider Thermo Fisher a buy, and its average price target equates to roughly 11% upside. Other stocks making the screen are SolarEdge Technologies , AES , Parker-Hannifin , Global Payments , Microchip Technology , Boston Scientific and Ametek .