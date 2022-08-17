What to look for when Dow stock Cisco Systems reports earnings after the bell

Before Club holding Cisco Systems (CSCO) reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday, here's a preview of the key things we're looking for. Earnings per share of 82 cents are expected, according to FactSet estimates. Revenue of $12.73 billion is expected, which would be slightly lower than fiscal Q3. Looking back at Cisco's third quarter, revenue was relatively flat year over year, coming in at $12.8 billion. Two main events impacted Cisco's business: Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-related lockdowns in China. In March, Cisco announced it closed its operations in Russia and Belarus for the foreseeable future. This business historically represented 1% of the company's revenue and ultimately had a negative impact on Cisco's fiscal third-quarter revenue by about $200 million. The company also cited a $300 million headwind to revenues related to China's lockdowns. Here's a breakdown of the top factors that Cisco has been dealing with as the Club continues to assess our stake in the networking company. Supply chain challenges Cisco has a list of different power supply manufacturers, but Shanghai hosts its largest one. That's why when Shanghai operations were closed down for the full month of April due to covid restrictions, critical power supply components could not be delivered. This prevented Cisco from shipping its products in April and hit its revenue. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins provided an update on Covid restrictions in an exclusive interview with Jim Cramer on Jun. 8. Robbins said the lockdowns in China have eased and that the supply chain challenges have abated. But there is still uncertainty on how many quarters Cisco could be impacted from supply chain snags. There could be more short-term pressure from China's supply chain as its reopening ramps up. In Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings, we will be looking for more clarity as to whether Chinese operations, particularly in Shanghai, have alleviated some of the supply chain problems Cisco endured last quarter. Since the supply chain issue has been murky, we decided to trim our CSCO position earlier this month because we wanted to protect against the possibility that Cisco's couldn't improve quickly enough. On stock action, CSCO plunged as much as 17% after its third-quarter release on weak earnings guidance. Cisco estimates a 1% to 5.5% revenue decline in the fourth quarter. Here management factored in the Ukraine war and China lockdowns as possible continued headwinds. Management sees revenues growing 2% to 3% year over year for the full fiscal year which ended in July, down from previous estimates of 5.5% to 6.5% growth. CSCO stock is down roughly 26% for the year at about $46, steadily trying to recover from its 52- week low of $41 on May 19. Bottom line We are aware of Cisco's story and by this point it's clear that the biggest issue is the supply chain, which increased the company's backlog and impacted orders. Management said in its third-quarter report that revenue performance in the coming quarters depends on supply availability rather than demand for Cisco products. This makes us worried Cisco could have another quarterly miss, and it seems Wall Street analysts are concerned, too. Goldman Sachs forecasts at least a 10% year-over-year decline in Cisco's orders during the fourth quarter. Citi is the only firm with a sell rating on CSCO, citing supply chain issues impacting the company more than its peers. According to a research note from Citi, Cisco competitors may have been able to procure more parts and could eat into Cisco's market share. While Cisco's third-quarter results showed demand for its technologies with no impact on demand in the fourth-quarter guide, analysts are forecasting a deceleration in product growth after consecutive quarters of strong results. We will be looking to see what Cisco's forward guidance is for 2023 to gauge whether the backlog from supply constraints translates to higher revenues next year. We also want to know whether Cisco can maintain market leadership against competitors like Arista Networks (ANET) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) with strong order growth. While Cisco's performance has been disappointing this year, the company was able to balance out lower third-quarter volumes by delivering gross and operating margins on the high end of its guidance due to its effective pricing actions and spending discipline. We like to look at profit margins because it shows the company's profitability strength or the health of its business. We also like Cisco for its dividend yield of 3.25% based on Tuesday's close. Cisco has more than $17 billion available under its stock repurchase program. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

