Childhood polio vaccination rate is dangerously low in some New York communities, increasing the risk of an outbreak

Nurse Lydia Fulton prepares to administer the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as well as a vaccine used to help prevent the diseases of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and polio at Children's Primary Care Clinic in Minneapolis, MN.

The childhood polio vaccination rate is as low as 37% in some communities in the New York City metro area, despite a vaccine mandate, increasing the risk of an outbreak as the virus circulates locally for the first time in decades.

Polio vaccination is mandatory in New York for all kids attending day care and K-12 schools, regardless of whether they are public, private or have a religious affiliation.

There are no exemptions to New York state's vaccine mandate for reasons of religion or personal belief. Exemptions are only provided when a child truly has a medical condition that would prevent the child from receiving a vaccine.

Despite this mandate, the childhood vaccination rate against polio has dropped in some communities. In Rockland County, a New York City suburban area, the vaccination rate for children under age 2 dropped from 67% in 2020 to about 60% in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In some areas of the county, only 37% of kids in this age group are up to date on their polio vaccine.

Children should receive four doses: one at 2 months, a second at 4 months, a third at 6 through 18 months, and a fourth between 4 and 6 years old, according to the CDC.

Overall, the polio vaccination rate in New York state for 2-year-olds is about 79%, according to health department data. Nearly 93% of children ages 2 and under were vaccinated against polio in the U.S., according to a CDC survey published in October 2021.

But the case of a young adult catching polio in Rockland County this summer set off alarm bells among public health officials. Sewage samples collected since May in Rockland County, Orange County and New York City have tested positive for polio, strongly indicating that the virus has been circulating in communities in the metropolitan area for months.

The case of the Rockland County adult is only the second instance of the virus that causes polio transmitting locally in the U.S. since 1979, according to the CDC. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has called the wastewater findings alarming, and the CDC has warned that the virus poses an ongoing risk to people who are not vaccinated.

Every single case of polio represents a public health emergency, according to the CDC.

"This is a wake-up call that we have to fix this problem with our vaccination levels, because I've never seen a child on an iron lung and I don't want to," said Dr. Adam Ratner, director of pediatric infectious disease at NYU Langone Health.

New York state previously had a religious exemption from its school vaccine mandates, which led to a drop in immunization, according to Ratner. This exemption was abolished in 2019 after declining vaccination rates led to a measles outbreak. But the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020 caused school closures and disruptions to health-care providers that resulted in a drop in polio vaccine administration, according to the CDC.

"Even once people started going back to the doctor, because a lot of schools were remote, places were not enforcing vaccine mandates. So you've got this cohort of kids who may still be under-immunized," Ratner said.

Ratner said there is only one way to prevent further cases of polio: "Getting vaccinated — that is the solution to this problem."

The Rockland County Health Department launched a campaign to help close the vaccination gap in late July, but the CDC said not enough doses have been administered to meaningfully increase vaccination coverage in the county.

Two doses of the polio vaccine are at least 90% effective at preventing paralysis from the virus, and three doses are 99% to 100% effective, according to the CDC.