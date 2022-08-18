CNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Thursday

CNBC in 5 minutes rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros break down Cisco , as shares increased by 5.8% on Thursday after the computer networking company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and provided an upbeat outlook. They also analyze Apple , which is reportedly in talks to move Apple Watch and MacBook production from China to Vietnam and is focusing on expanding App Store advertising. Other names mentioned include Verizon , Cheniere Energy and Costco .