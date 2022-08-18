Deere, Matterport and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management says he is not adding to his position in software name Matterport and it's his worst performing stock this year. Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital adds that Deere is a hold and if the stock traded down he would buy more. Finally, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners is very positive on Kinder Morgan due to its dividend yield of about 6%. He sees it going higher.