European markets close higher following choppy day's trade

European markets closed slightly higher Thursday after a choppy day of trade amid continuing market caution over the inflationary outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by the end of the day, having reversed earlier losses. Oil and gas and tech added 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively, while retail stocks slid 1.5%.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets opened lower across the board after the latest Wall Street rally cooled on Wednesday following the release of July minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, which pointed to "little evidence inflation pressures were subsiding" at the time of the meeting.

Stateside, the Dow slipped lower Thursday and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved marginally higher in the wake of the Fed's comments.

Investors in Europe were attuned on Thursday to July's final euro zone inflation print, which confirmed that annual consumer price increases across the 19-member currency bloc hit a record high 8.9%.

Corporate earnings remained a key driver of individual share price movement in Europe on Thursday.