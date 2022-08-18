Hedge funds are sitting on a record level of bearish bets on the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), August 17, 2022.

Hedge funds are getting increasingly skeptical about this big rally that broke out in the middle of a bear market.

Net short positions against the S&P 500 futures by hedge funds have reached a record $107 billion this week, according to calculations by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas. Shorting the S&P 500 futures is a common way to bet against the broader stock market but also could be part of a hedging strategy.

The bearish bets accumulated as the S&P 500 rallied for four straight weeks, bouncing more than 17% off its 52-week low from June 16. Economic data pointing to easing price pressures firmed the belief that Federal Reserve is getting inflation under control.

"As powerful as the market rally has been, it is being viewed with substantial skepticism," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research.