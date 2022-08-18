What to know about adding a ‘green’ investment fund to your portfolio, now that Biden signed historic climate bill

Simonskafar | E+ | Getty Images

ESG funds have become more popular

Funds that allocate investor money according to ESG issues held $357 billion at the end of 2021 — more than four times the total three years earlier, according to Morningstar, which tracks data on mutual and exchange-traded funds. Investors poured $69.2 billion into ESG funds, also known as sustainable or impact funds, last year, an annual record, according to Morningstar. These funds come in a variety of flavors. Some may seek to promote gender or racial equality, invest in green energy technology or avoid fossil fuel, tobacco or gun companies, for example. Investors most likely to be interested in ESG investments are women and people under age 40, according to Cerulli Associates survey data. About 34% of financial advisors used ESG funds with clients in 2021, up from 32% in 2020, according to the Financial Planning Association.

Not every ESG fund is as 'green' as you might think

There are more than 550 ESG mutual and exchange-traded funds available to U.S. investors — more than double what was available five years ago, according to Morningstar. "An individual investor has a lot more [ESG options] and can build a portfolio in ways they couldn't 10 years ago," Michael Young, manager of education programs at the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, has told CNBC. "Almost every [asset] category I can think of has a fund option, so we've come a long way." But fund managers may use varying degrees of rigor when investing your money — meaning that environment-focused fund you bought may not necessarily be as "green" as you might think. Here's an example: Some fund managers may "integrate" ESG values when picking where to invest money, but that strategy may only play a supporting, not a central, role. Conversely, other managers have an explicit ESG mandate that acts as the linchpin of their investment decisions. But investors may not know the difference between those approaches.

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules in May that would increase transparency for investors and help make it easier for them to select the ESG fund that best conforms with their values. The rules would also crack down on "greenwashing," the practice in which money managers mislead investors about ESG fund holdings. More recently, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling in June stripped away some of the EPA's authority to rein in planet-warming carbon emissions from U.S. power plants. Fossil fuel-fired power plants are the country's second-largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S., behind transportation.

How investors can get started with ESG

All this might leave you thinking: How can I get started? And how can I be confident my investments truly align with my values? There are some simple steps investors can take, according to ESG experts. One way to start is by examining the asset manager, which serves as a good "shorthand" for investors, according to Willskytt at Align Impact. Some firms are focused on ESG and have a long history of investing this way — both of which are encouraging signs for people serious about values-based investing, he said.

Investors can get a sense of a firm's commitment by looking at its website and whether it displays ESG as a major focus, he added. From there, investors can pick from that firm's available funds. "It's a definitely a red flag if you can only find the barest of [website] information," said Jon Hale, director of sustainability research for the Americas at Sustainalytics, which is owned by Morningstar. "It suggests the commitment maybe isn't as high as with other funds." Examples of ESG-focused firms include Calvert Research and Management and Impax Asset Management, Willskytt said. Nuveen, which is owned by TIAA, also has a relatively long track record of ESG investing, he added.

If you have confidence in the manager, the funds will be more or less strong from an ESG perspective. Fabian Willskytt associate director of public markets at Align Impact

Morningstar rated Calvert and Pax, along with four others — Australian Ethical, Parnassus Investments, Robeco and Stewart Investors — as the category's asset-management leaders, according to an ESG Commitment Level assessment issued in 2020. However, not all cater to U.S. individual investors. An additional six, including Nuveen/TIAA, ranked a tier below in the "advanced" ESG category. "If you have confidence in the manager, the funds will be more or less strong from an ESG perspective," Willskytt said. "Then it's about finding the flavors that work for you." There is a drawback, however. Despite ESG fund growth, investors may not yet be able to easily find a fund that corresponds with a specific issue, depending on the niche. There are plenty of climate-focused funds and broad ESG funds that account for many different value-based filters, for example, but something like a gun-free fund is harder to find, experts said.

Most, 70%, of sustainable funds are actively managed, according to Morningstar. They may carry a bigger annual fee than current funds in your portfolio, depending on your current holdings. Investors who want to learn a bit more about ESG before taking the plunge can review a free course on the basics from the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

Use tools to gauge how well investments align with ESG

Investors can also start by sifting through a few free databases of mutual funds and ETFs. The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment has one database that lets investors sort ESG funds according to categories, such as asset class — for example, stock, bond and balanced funds; issue type, and investment minimum. This list isn't exhaustive, though — it includes funds from the forum's member firms. However, the fact that the firm is a member may be a reliable screen for the asset manager's ESG rigor, Young said. As You Sow is another organization that can help investors find funds that are fossil fuel-free, gender-equal, gun-free, prison-free, weapons-free and tobacco-free, for example. It maintains rankings of the top funds by category.

An individual investor has a lot more [ESG options] and can build a portfolio in ways they couldn't 10 years ago. Michael Young manager of education programs at the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment