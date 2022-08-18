Russia is offering a hero’s medal and $16,800 to women who have 10 kids

Russian women who birth and raise 10 children will be awarded a "Mother Heroine" medal.

The Russian government announced it is reviving the Soviet-era honorary title "Mother Heroine" for women who have 10 or more children, as it confronts a population decline that has accelerated since its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a decree signed this week by President Vladimir Putin, the title will be awarded to those who "birth and raise" 10 Russian citizens, with a lump sum of 1 million Russian rubles ($16,828) received when the 10th child turns one.

There are some additional qualifications, however.

The children must have been given the "appropriate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual and moral development," the assessment process for which is not specified.

Meanwhile, all 10 children must be alive, unless they died during military, official or civic service, or in a terrorist attack.

The "Mother Heroine" title was established in 1944 and bestowed until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Recipients will receive a medal of a five-pointed star, the decree states.

They will be an equivalent rank to those with the titles "Hero of the Russian Federation," usually awarded for bravery; and "Hero of Labor," awarded for service to the state.