CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Cisco's solid quarter, meme-stock drama, Kohl's big outlook cut

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A motorcyclist rides past Cisco Systems Inc. signage at the company's headquarters in San Jose, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

What I am looking at Aug. 18, 2022

Club holding Cisco Systems (CSCO) brings it home in its fiscal fourth-quarter as more of a software play as judged by annual recurring revenue from services up 8% and 13% from product orders. Much stronger growth because of supply chain availability. The Dow stock rose 5% in the premarket.

  • Now with all hyperscalers, play on 5G, pipeline up significantly, observability. Seamless end to end?
  • Great visibility and sustainable growth rate for several years, with Americas being not as powerful as Asia and Europe.
  • Multiple price target raises but no hold ratings moving to buys. Negativists stay negative despite availability of parts to meet insatiable demand.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Target, Lowe's disappoint after Walmart, Home Depot deliver
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Home Depot, Walmart beats; McDonald's price target bump
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — oil tanks on China concerns; big call on online retail
Jim Cramer
Read More