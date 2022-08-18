What Cramer is watching Thursday — Cisco's solid quarter, meme-stock drama, Kohl's big outlook cut

What I am looking at Aug. 18, 2022 Club holding Cisco Systems (CSCO) brings it home in its fiscal fourth-quarter as more of a software play as judged by annual recurring revenue from services up 8% and 13% from product orders. Much stronger growth because of supply chain availability. The Dow stock rose 5% in the premarket. Now with all hyperscalers, play on 5G, pipeline up significantly, observability. Seamless end to end? Great visibility and sustainable growth rate for several years, with Americas being not as powerful as Asia and Europe. Multiple price target raises but no hold ratings moving to buys. Negativists stay negative despite availability of parts to meet insatiable demand. In semis, Analog Devices (ADI) derailed the group Wednesday because of macro slowdown concerns but this is a company that always had macro sensitivity. Shares of Club holdings Marvell Technology (MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) felt the heat. Piper lowers price target on ADI to $190 per share from $210 but keeps its overweight (buy) rating. Needham downgrades ADI to hold from buy. But Citi, Truist and Deutsche Bank raise their price targets. Activist investor Ryan Cohen files to sell what looks like to be all his shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and calls even as he has three people on the board. The stock has been soaring and tanking recently. In the premarket, it's down 13%, though still nearly a double since its May low just above $20 per share. Bed Bath & Beyond reports Sept. 30. Not yet in quiet period but he's surely in possession of material information. Cohen also has a big stake the original meme-stock GameStop (GME), where he's chairman. Club holding Apple (AAPL) to hold Sept. 7 event, according to Bloomberg. Watch for moves in finance in addition to new devices. Starbucks (SBUX), just added to the Club Bullpen during our August "Monthly Meeting," sees Cowen raise its price target to $104 per share from $94. Sept. 13 investor meeting will be positive. Expand margins? New CEO? Mary Dillon candidate. Howard Schultz back in the C-suite but only on an interim basis. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ): same-store sales in the second quarter increased 19.8% year over year. Membership up 11.3% year over year. Quarterly earnings and revenue beat and strong guidance. Costco (COST) readthrough? Kohl's (KSS) basically matches estimates on its quarterly earnings and revenue beat. But holy cow: slashing outlook. Had seen $6.45 to $6.85 down to $2.80 to $3.20. Committed to previously announced dividend of 50 cents per share. Kohl's also accelerated its share buyback plan. RBC Capital cuts price target on retail giant Target (TGT) to $223 per share from $231. Past the worst of the inventory problem? I think yes, unlike Walmart (WMT). Raymond James raises PT on Target to $200 from $190. Topline momentum will remain solid. Market share gains terrific. I think a lot of these share gains come at the expense of supermarkets, cosmetics, and home goods companies such as Bed, Bath & Beyond. Morgan Stanley raises Walmart price target to $150 from $145. Obvious. Estee Lauder's (EL) quarter beats on earnings 42 cents versus 32 cents expected and beats on revenue of $3.56 billion versus $3.43 billion expected. But the company cut its full-year outlook to $7.39 to $7.54, below consensus estimate of $7.99. Sales for next quarter will be down 8% to 10%. Future not as good as past. Ongoing risks worrisome. Social economic challenges; increasing pressures. Defeats all the headwinds now but not future. RBN Energy says we hit 5 million oil barrels per day export levels. Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) says if we can't export then oil goes to $200 as we sate world price. Pioneer CEO tells me in an interview that the company will keep returning most of its cash flow to investors, saying "growth days of the industry are over." MoffattNathanson downgrades Verizon (VZ) to underperform from market perform (sell from hold). About time, as they may really be in trouble as AT & T (T) has repeatedly cut free cash flow and dividend coverage. Morgan Stanley downgrades Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) to hold from buy (equal weight from overweight). Questions remain. Reducing estimates and price targets. Morgan Stanley updates First Solar (FSLR) to hold from sell (equal weight from underweight). Bank of America initiates toymaker Mattel (MAT) with a buy and reinstates Hasbro (HAS) with a buy. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, MRVL, AMD, NVDA AAPL, COST and PXD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. A motorcyclist rides past Cisco Systems Inc. signage at the company's headquarters in San Jose, California. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

