What Cramer is watching Thursday — Cisco's solid quarter, meme-stock drama, Kohl's big outlook cut

A motorcyclist rides past Cisco Systems Inc. signage at the company's headquarters in San Jose, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Aug. 18, 2022
Club holding Cisco Systems (CSCO) brings it home in its fiscal fourth-quarter as more of a software play as judged by annual recurring revenue from services up 8% and 13% from product orders. Much stronger growth because of supply chain availability. The Dow stock rose 5% in the premarket.
- Now with all hyperscalers, play on 5G, pipeline up significantly, observability. Seamless end to end?
- Great visibility and sustainable growth rate for several years, with Americas being not as powerful as Asia and Europe.
- Multiple price target raises but no hold ratings moving to buys. Negativists stay negative despite availability of parts to meet insatiable demand.