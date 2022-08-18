CNBC Pro

When the bond market flashes a recession warning, these are the stocks to consider, Trivariate says

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC Pro‘Don’t be a hero’: Investment pro reveals how to navigate the market, names the tech stocks she’s buying
Zavier Ong5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:53
CNBC ProCNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Thursday
Christina Falso
watch now
VIDEO02:44
CNBC ProDeere, Matterport, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso
Read More