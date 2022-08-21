These are the top 10 most bike-friendly cities in the world – San Francisco and Portland didn’t make the list

This year's Global Bicycle Index ranked 90 cities worldwide to see which are the most friendly for cyclists.

The index scored the cities based on the percentage of bicycle users, crime and safety, infrastructure, weather conditions, bike-sharing opportunities, and cycling-related events.

Cities in Europe topped the list of bike-friendly places thanks to high-quality bicycling infrastructure like bike lanes and weather conditions that include a high number of "cycleable" days.

Although cities in the United States didn't make the top 10 or even the top 20, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Detroit were among the 90 cities on the list.