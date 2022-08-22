Trump sues to block DOJ from reviewing materials FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago until watchdog appointed

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump in a new lawsuit Monday asking that a federal judge appoint a special watchdog to review documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation of the removal of White House records when he left office in January 2021.

Trump's lawsuit, which suggests the Aug. 8 FBI raid was politically motivated, also asks that the Department of Justice be blocked from "further review of seized materials" from his Mar-a-Lago residence until the so-called special master is appointed to review the documents.

Special masters are appointed in criminal cases when there is a concern that some material seized by authorities should not be viewed by investigators because it is protected by attorney-client privilege or other factors that weigh against it being used in a prosecution.

Special masters were appointed to review materials seized in federal criminal probes of two of Trump's former personal attorneys, Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.

Trump's suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida accuses the federal government of violating his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures with the raid, which is believed to be the first time the home of a former president was searched in connection with a criminal case.

In addition to seeking a special master, the suit asks that the DOJ be required to provide him with a more detailed inventory of property seized at the Palm Beach resort.

And it requests that the government return any seized item that was not within the scope of the search warrant authorizing the raid.

"This Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional," Trump said in a written statement released after the complaint was filed.

"And we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid of my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum," he added.

DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley, in a statement on Trump's action, said, "The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause. The Department is aware of this evening's motion. The United States will file its response in court."