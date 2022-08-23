A sunken city and an Instagrammer's dream: Dubai's new water attractions tap into revenge tourism trend

The Deep Dive Dubai pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Aside from the year-round sun and a mammoth well-serviced international airport, Dubai keeps drawing in hordes of overseas visitors due to an unmatched flair for publicity bolstered by a "let's have a go" approach to new construction.

Blatant one-upmanship and theatrical displays are part of the city's DNA — and in an era of depressing international news, who can blame holidaymakers for wanting some out-of-this-world escapism?

And there are two new record-breaking destinations in Dubai offering just that.

Those who love free-falling into mysterious watery terrains can now put their skills to the test at Deep Dive Dubai — the only facility in the world where you can dive to depths of 60 meters, which is 15 meters deeper than any other space, not to mention four times bigger.

Located in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba neighborhood, the Deep Dive Dubai pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool and holds 14 million liters of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized pools. To try it out you need to book in advance and it's only open to those aged 10 years and above for the scuba.

Built to resemble a vast sunken city, this eerie hole in the heart of the desert is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure visitor safety along with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

"By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience," commented facility Director Jarrod Jablonski at the launch last year, himself a world record-holding cave diver.

Dubai expat Gautam Kulkarni from India recently took the plunge at this unusual attraction and was suitably impressed.

"The dive itself was very good — it's amazing to step into a pool with normal depth and then suddenly have an entire abyss open up under you," he told CNBC.

He added that the only downside was the lack of marine life, but that it's great for a one-time experience.